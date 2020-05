Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST PITTSTON — Carl Thomas Rhodes Jr., 92, of West Pittston, died May 16, 2020. Interment will be in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



