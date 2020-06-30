SAHUARITA, Ariz. — Carl V. Zoolkoski Sr., 87, of Sahuarita, Ariz., and formerly of Mountain Top, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in his home.

Born June 17, 1933, he was the son of the late John and Martha Zoolkoski. Carl grew up in Swoyersville, and graduated from Swoyersville High School in 1951. Carl attended Columbia University for two years and then served two years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his years of service, he enrolled at Wilkes College and graduated with a business degree in 1959, later helping to establish the Wilkes College Alumni Association.

He worked, lived and raised his family in the Wyoming Valley area throughout his adult life prior to retiring from Mellon Bank in 1997, and moving with his wife, Betsy, to Arizona in 2007.

Carl was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years, first with St. Jude's Parish in Mountain Top, and for the past decade with Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Green Valley, Ariz., where he served as Grand Knight. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 131 of Green Valley and the Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592.

Carl was an active participant, coach and supporter of many sports throughout his lifetime. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Fox Hill Country Club and Valley Country Club where he was the Senior Club Champion in 1987. Upon moving to Arizona, he was a member of the Haven Golf Club Men's League. Carl served as a volunteer and executive board member with the Anthracite Golf Association for over 20 years. He was a proud supporter of junior golf and helped to coordinate the AGA's Lawlor Junior Golf Tour and scholarship funds.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Zoolkoski and Jerome Rivers.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary E. (Betsy) Croughn Zoolkoski; son, Carl Zoolkoski Jr., of Michigan; daughter, Julie Swiney and her husband, Kelly, of New Castle; two grandchildren, William and Rose; his sister, Marita Charles, of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Carl on a date to be determined at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Green Valley, Arizona.

Memorial donations in memory of Carl may be sent to The Anthracite Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 646, 2759 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612; or to the Sahuarita Food Bank, 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629.