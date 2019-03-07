SWOYERSVILLE — Carl W. "Muggy" Mugford, 86, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility of the Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township.

His wife of 65 years is Dorothy (Morris) Mugford. The couple was married on Sept. 13, 1953, and they happily lived together in their home in Swoyersville.

Born July 21, 1932, in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, Carl was the son of the late Granville and Mary (Fassett) Mugford.

Carl was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1950. He furthered his education at Wilkes College and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

Prior to his retirement in 1993, Carl was employed as a maintenance supervisor for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. In his earlier years, he was employed as a production supervisor for the former American Cigar Company, Mountain Top.

Carl was a past regional executive of the Sports Car Club of America; a founding participant of the Weatherly Hill Climb; and a member of Lodge 61 of the Free and Accepted Masons, Wilkes-Barre.

An avid sports car enthusiast, Carl raced on a national level and participated annually in hill climbs most of his life. In his retirement, Muggy discovered golf and took great enjoyment in the sport.

Muggy did not miss much! He enjoyed life to its fullest and was just a fun guy to be around.

In addition to his parents, Granville and Mary Mugford, Carl was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Delbert Mugford; and his sisters, Leona True, Lois McDowell and Dorothy Hadden.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Carl is survived by John Yarosz; his niece, Carol Ragugini and her son, Jesse; his niece, Diane Peck and her husband, Michael, and their children, Andy and Allison; his nephew, Jimmy Morris and his wife, Dorothy, and their daughter, Jennifer; his cousin, Bob Mugford and his wife, Kathy; nephews Jay and Allen Mugford; and nieces Candy Briggs, Carol True and Claudia Hadden.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carl's viewing which will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Carl's funeral service will commence at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will privately follow the funeral service in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Trucksville.

For additional information or to send Carl's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's memory to the United Way of the Wyoming Valley, 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., 2nd Floor, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.