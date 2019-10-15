WILKES-BARRE — Carlton R. Garrett Sr., of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Wilkes-Barre.

Born on June 28, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late William and Madeline (Lyles) Garrett.

In addition to his parents, Carlton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hope Garrett; and brothers William and Bobby Garrett.

He is survived by sons Carlton Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Ray and his wife, Carolyn, and Stephen and his wife, Sue; daughters Jill and Mary; grandson Alexander Garrett; brother Roger Garrett and his wife, Doris; sisters Madeline Bronson and Gwen Garrett; and sister-in-law Martha Chattam.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

