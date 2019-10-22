PITTSTON TWP. — Carmel E. Insalaco, 99, of Pittston Township, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at her daughter's residence, surrounded by family.

Born in Pittston on Aug. 10, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Mary (Aita) Solano.

She was a graduate of Pittston Township High School and Marywood College where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education. In her earlier years, she was an elementary school teacher at West Wyoming and Wyoming Area.

Carmel was a life member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Pittston, now St. Joseph Marello Parish, where she was a member of the choir and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo C. Insalaco, in 1956; grandson, Leonard Insalaco, in 1993; brothers, Nick and Frank Solano; and sister, Mary Gubitoso.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol Kaluzavich and her husband, Robert, of Pittston; son, Leonard Insalaco and his wife, Barbara, of West Pittston; grandchildren, Robert Kaluzavich and his wife, Maria; Carmel Kratz and her husband, John; Michael Kaluzavich and his wife, Marla; Rita Giambra and her husband, Matthew; Ann Conserette and her husband, Frank; David Kaluzavich and his wife, Alyssa; Sandra Insalaco; Gregory Insalaco and his wife, Tiffany; and Elizabeth Insalaco; great-grandchildren, Claire and James Kaluzavich; Emma and Molly Kratz; Ryan and Rosalia Kaluzavich; Mia and Luca Giambra; Zofia Conserette; Hailey Kaluzavich; and Emily Insalaco; brother, Patrick Solano and his wife, Marie, of Pittston Township; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carmel's family would like to thank the late Dr. Joseph Lombardo for his many years of care. They would also like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti, Golden Care of NEPA, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion they showed Carmel.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish. To leave an online condolence, visit Carmel's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.