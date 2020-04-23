Carmelina Ann Mazzarella Frankosky, daughter of the late Charles and Antonietta Villano Mazzarella, passed away in Landenberg on Monday, April 20, 2020.

She was born and raised in Wyoming, and graduated from Wyoming High School, Class of 1958, and from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961.

After moving to Delaware in 1966, she settled in Chalfonte, where she lived for almost 50 years. Carmen worked at St. Francis Hospital for over 40 years in the E.R., and on the I.V. team. Carmen, as she was known to most, loved the beach (almost as much as her grandchildren) and reading, with a hidden talent for drawing. Carmen belonged to a cooking club for years and was the proud winner of the Vindemmia da Vinci Best Gravy contest in 2011.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Jack and his wife, Renee, with whom Carmen lived this past year in Landenberg, Kevin and his wife, Mae, of New Castle, Del., four grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Zachary, Samantha and Michael, of Landenberg, and Chris Eli, of New Castle; sister, Tina Sabatini, of Wyoming, brother-in-law, Raymond, nephews, Ron and Raymond J. Sabatini, and great-nephews, Ray and George Sabatini.

Carmen loved hearing from all her friends, too numerous to list, who called and visited, which lifted her spirits.

Due to the unfortunate event of the coronavirus, a memorial Mass will be held at St. Barbara's Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320PMB226, Ester, FL 33928.