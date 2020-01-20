WEST WYOMING — Carmella (Chiarelli) Dziewit, 64, of West Wyoming, died on Jan. 17, 2020, at her home with her husband and son at her side.

Born July 11, 1955, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Miceli) Chiarelli.

Surviving are her husband Ray Dziewit, sons David Callahan and companion Cassandra, of Exeter and Mark and wife Francesca Callahan, of Pittston; granddaughter, Lilah Rose Callahan; grandsons, Eli, Michael and Charlie Callahan; sister, Katie Galasso, of Delaware and step-son, Ray Dziewit. In addition to her parents, Carmella was preceded in death by her son, Michael Callahan, along with an infant brother.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Calling hours will be held prior to Mass of Saturday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the church.

Interment will be private and held at the family's convenience. Carmella will be laid to rest with her parents in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.

For further information or to express your condolences to Carmella's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.