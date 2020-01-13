WEST PITTSTON — Carmella J. Anzalone "Millie," 85, of West Pittston, went into the hands of the lord Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Born Sept. 18, 1934, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Concetta (Lomonaco) Anzalone.

Surviving are her sister, Connie A. Anzalone, of West Pittston, brother, John Anzalone, of Forty Fort along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Millie was preceded in death by brothers Cataldo (Kie), Samuel, Joseph and Angelo Anzalone, sisters, Susan Perfilio, Rose Goodman, Mary Tomashefski, Grace Gazey and Catherine Bosco. She would have been greatly missed by her late pet companion: her Bichon Chelsea.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. from St. Barbara's Parish (St. Anthony's Church), Memorial Street, Exeter.

Interment services will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For further information or to express your condolences to Millie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.