PLAINS TWP. — Carmen DelPriore, 95, of Birchwood Hills, Plains Township, passed away Monday Jan. 27, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born April 16, 1924, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Mack) DelPriore. He was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1942.

Carmen served in the U.S. Army serving in the African and Italian campaigns. He was a riflemen with the 168th Infantry Regiment, 34th Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received in Italy, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, the Distinguished Unit Badge, the Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

He and his wife Helen operated the Ovalon Night Club in Wilkes-Barre for 10 years. The couple were also co-owners of Grico's Restaurant, Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, for 22 years, retiring in 1988.

Carmen was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Township, and later Ss. Peter and Paul Church.

He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 913, Nanticoke, and a life member of the Bishop William Hafey assembly 4th Degree of Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary Melone, Donata Francello and Catherine Fasciana; and brothers James DelPriore and Joseph DelPriore.

Surviving are his wife, Helen Kubricki DelPriore; daughter Deborah Ann Solomon; grandson Joseph Solomon Jr., Hanover Township, and brother Dr. Ralph DelPriore, Alpine, New Jersey, numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Wilkes-Barre. Carmen's family will receive friends and relatives from 10 a.m. until Mass time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, Pittston.