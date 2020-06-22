PITTSTON — Carmen L. Montagna "Big Tom," 89, of Pittston, went into the hands of the lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born May 30, 1931, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Petrina (Valenti) Montagna.

Carmen was a 1948 graduate of Pittston H.S. Following school, he went on to serve his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Carmen was employed by Prudential as a sales manager. He was also one of the proud founders of the Pittston Orioles Club, a lifetime member of the Tin Can Soldiers, a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Pittston, and longtime member of Fox Hill Country Club where he became an avid golfer.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Ferrara) Montagna with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage on June 12; daughters, Jean Montagna, of Plains, Lenore Cawley, of Dupont, Carmel and husband Judson Spencer, of Pittston, Nancy and husband Angelo Terrana, of Plains; grandchildren, Amanda Goach, Patrick Cawley, Matthew Cawley, Mia Terrana, and Angelo Terrana; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Janeson Cawley and Maura Goach; sisters, Leona and Pat Montagna; brother, Salvatore Montagna and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carm was preceded in death by brother Charles Montagna and son-in-law Patrick Cawley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen's name to CEO Weinberg Food Bank, 185 Research Dr., Jenkins Township, PA 18640.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

There will be no public calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston. Due to the restrictions put in place as a result of the ongoing pandemic church is limited to 50 percent of its maximum capacity. Those who plan on attending are asked to wear a mask and do your best to honor the 6 feet social distancing guidelines. Thank you for your understanding.

Graveside interment services with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will follow in St. Rocco's R.C. Cemetery, Pittston Township.

For further information, or to express your condolences to Carmen's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.