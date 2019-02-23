NANTICOKE — Carol A. Johns, 68, of Nanticoke, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Born Oct. 3, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Irene M. Baluthey Johns of Wilkes-Barre and the late Thomas E. Johns.

Surviving in addition to her mother, Irene, are sisters Cherie Weiss and husband John, of Wilkes-Barre, and Candace Smith and husband, David, of Mountain Top; nieces Mindy Stevens and husband Walter, of West Wyoming, and Amanda Smith, of Mountain Top; great-nieces Emma and Haley Stevens; as well as her dear friend, Pat Boltz.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.

Entombment will follow in Mary, Mother of God Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A viewing and period of visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.