NANTICOKE — Carol A. Ruminski, 78, of East Grand Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Guardian Health Care, Sheatown.

Born in Nanticoke on Jan. 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Rose Waskiewicz Smith.

Carol was a graduate of Marymount High School, 1959, and Bradford Beauty Academy.

Carol and her late husband, Gene, owned and operated Ruminski's Market for many years, where they met many great people. She was an Avon representative for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke (formerly St. Mary's Church).

Proceeding her in death were her husband of 49 years, Eugene, and son Eugene Jr., sister, Joan and brother, George.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Denise, of Chester, Va.; sisters-in-law, Judith Davis and Maryann Smith; niece and nephews, cousins and many friends.

A private funeral service and interment were held from the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Memorial donations may be made to either St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, or the Blue Chip Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.