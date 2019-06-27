LOWER PAXTON TWP. — Carol A. Sudhalter, 78, of Lower Paxton Township, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was born on April 21, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Sam and Isabelle (Webber) Savitz.

Carol was retired from the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg as the activities director.

She was a member of Beth El Temple, Harrisburg, where she started the Mitzvah Corp. and the Prime Timers Over 60 club. Carol always put other people ahead of herself.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, James D. Sudhalter; three sons, Gary Sudhalter and spouse Sheri, of Potomac, Md., Scott Sudhalter and spouse Cathy, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Randall Sudhalter and spouse Ernest Alarcon, of Miami, Fla.; three brothers, David Savitz and spouse Robin, of Denver, Colo., Edward Savitz and spouse Sharon, of West Hills, Calif., Jack Savitz and spouse Jill, of Wilkes-Barre; and five grandchildren, Corey Sudhalter, Jamie Sudhalter, Paulina Sudhalter, Sophia Sudhalter and Gabriella Sudhalter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Beth El Temple Cemetery Chapel, with Rabbi Ron Muroff officiating. Burial will be in Beth El Temple Cemetery.

Shiva will be observed from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, and Monday, July 1, 2019, at 3990 Dora Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110, with a Minyan service at 7 p.m. on both evenings.

Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA 17109.

To send condolences to share memories with the family, please go to www.BitnerCares.com.

Memorial contributions in Carol's honor may be made Beth El Temple, 2637 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110; Susquehanna Township EMS, 108 Short St., Harrisburg, PA 17109; or to the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg, 4000 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.