MOUNTAIN TOP — Carol Ann Ciliberto, 78, of Mountain Top, left the world on Nov. 8, 2020, at Mountain Top Guardian Elder Care. She was born on July 8, 1942, and grew up in Duryea.

Carol is preceded in death by her father, Andrew, and mother, Kathryn, her husband, Peter G., and her son, Peter John. Carol is survived by her grandson Christian. Those continuing on Carol's legacy are her sister-in-law Suzanne, brother-in-law Paul and Frank, her son Peter's fiancée Lori and her son Cody Marsyada, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carol will also be remembered fondly by her friends, especially Marty, Macrina, Rosemary and Wayne, with whom Peter and Carol shared many great moments with over breakfast.

Carol enriched the lives of all who knew her, including those she served as a cafeteria worker at Crestwood School District. Carol enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband, as well as her son and grandson. She enjoyed cooking and baking especially for holidays spent with family, ocean cruises, and playing with her "buddy" Oliver the cat.

Close friends and family may join together for a celebration of Carol's life at McCune Funeral Home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, for a short and intimate gathering.

Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
