HANOVER TWP. — Carol Ann Kane, 75, a resident of Hanover Township and formerly a longtime resident of Shoemaker St., Forty Fort, passed into eternal life peacefully on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home.

Her beloved husband was the late William F. "Bill" Kane Sr., who passed away on Dec. 21, 2010. Together, Bill and Carol shared 46 beautiful years of marriage.

Born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Swoyersville, Carol was one of three children born to the late Atcho and Agnes (Hanadel) Pisaneschi.

Raised in Swoyersville, Carol was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1961. Carol later went on to further her education at Luzerne County Community College where she acquired her associate's degree in Social Work.

Prior to her retirement, Carol was employed as a nurse's aide at the former Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, then First Hospital, Kingston. In her earlier years, she was employed as a personnel manager for the former Nelson Furniture Company, Kingston, and also as an administrative assistant for the former Leslie Fay Company Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Carol was a woman of faith and a longtime member of the former Holy Name/Saint Mary's Parish Community, Swoyersville.

A woman of many enjoyments, Carol especially enjoyed working her daily crossword puzzles and watching her favorite television programs. Carol also had a great love for traveling and throughout her life she was blessed to travel to many destinations throughout the world with her husband, children and granddaughter.

Family was the center of Carol's life and she truly treasured every moment she shared with her loved ones. Her granddaughter, Kaelee, was the apple of her eye and she was so very proud of all of her accomplishments. Although Carol's presence will be greatly missed she will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mom and an adoring grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Atcho and Agnes Pisaneschi, and her husband, William, Carol was preceded in death by her nephew, Andrew Pisaneschi; and her beloved dog, Haelee.

Carol is survived by her two children, William F. Kane Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Hanover Township and Stephanie Kane and her companion, David Letteer, of Hanover Township; her granddaughter, Kaelee Kane, of Ashley; her brother, John "Jack" Pisaneschi and his wife, Patricia, of Lake Nuangola; her sister, Linda Tsakalis and her husband, Ilias, Stow, of Ohio; her numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, her dog, Brandy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. on Carol's 76th birthday, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Blessing Service with the Rite of Committal at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township, with the Reverend Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, officiating.

Carol will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Bill, immediately following the service.

Family and friends are invited to Carol's viewing which will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

For additional information, or to send the Kane family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to her favorite organization, the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 East Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18702.