1/
Carol Ann Kwitkoski
1946 - 2020
PLAINS TWP. — Carol Ann Kwitkoski, 73, of Plains Township, entered eternal life with our Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, while in hospice care at home. She was surrounded by her loving companion, John Kelly, and her K-9 "kids," Blue and Bo.

Carol was born in Plains on Nov. 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Wendeloski Kwitkoski. She graduated from Plains Memorial High School in 1965. Most recently, Carol was employed as a kitchen designer at the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot, where she was adored and admired by both her work associates and customers.

Carol will be sadly missed by her companion, John Kelly, with whom she spent the past 35 years, her loving Sheep Dogs, Blue and Bo, as well as friends and family members.

She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township. Carol loved to travel to vacation destinations in Ocean City, Md., and Orlando, Fla., and also sporting events including Penguins Hockey, Phillies Baseball and Notre Dame Football games and also concerts.

In her spare time, Carol loved to garden and work on home improvements. She kept a beautiful yard and was always making sure the birds were being fed. Her true pride was caring for her pond, which is full of fish. Carol was a true friend and always found time to help everyone she knew. Carol will sadly be missed by all, her companion, John Kelly, of Plains, brother, Gerald and his wife, Patricia, of Plains and brother, Eugene, of Exeter. Also niece, Heidi and nephews, Gene, Loren and Corey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Saints Peter and Paul Church, Hudson Road, Plains. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Relatives and friends are invited to join Carol's family for a walk-through visitation Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Facial masks are required.

Memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to the Luzerne County SPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
November 2, 2020
Heartfelt sorrow in your passing. You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace ~
Susan Howison
