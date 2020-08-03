SHAVERTOWN — Carol Ann Martino, 70, a resident of Shavertown, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, after a courageous 5-month battle with cancer.

Born on April 27, 1950, in Schenectady, N.Y., Carol was the oldest of five children of the late Josephine (Cherone) and Emil Bousa. Carol attended Pittston Area schools. She worked for Sunshine Markets and retired at the age of 40 after marrying the love of her life, Albert J. Martino Jr.

Carol and Al resided in Shavertown, and just celebrated their 30th anniversary in December. In her earlier years she enjoyed painting ceramics and taught classes to local residents in Swoyersville. She was passionate about her home and keeping it meticulous, but her true passion was her countless flower gardens, their beauty always on full display for friends and family to enjoy! Carol and Al loved to travel, with Aruba being their favorite destination.

Carol is survived by her husband, Albert, daughter Carol (Mahalick) Paul, (Thomas Jr.), of Shavertown, step-daughters Mary Ann Faust, (John), of Shavertown, and Adrienne Martino.

She especially loved and treasured every moment with her grandchildren, Thomas Paul III (Alexa), Tessa Mary Paul, Jerome Paul Natishan, Aaron and Aidan Taylor and great-granddaughter, the sweet Lucy Rose Paul.

Additionally, she is survived by siblings, Catherine Halchak, of Pittston, Joseph Bousa, of Cape Coral, Fla., and William Bousa, of Las Vegas Nev., several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Barrow, of Plains, her parents, grandparents and step-father, George Severnak.

Although Carol will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her, she is at peace and will live forever in our hearts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home. A private garden memorial service is being held in her honor by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger, especially the lovely nurses in their hospice unit.

For further information or to express your condolences to Carol's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.