DALLAS — Carol Ann Norwig, 72, of Dallas, died April 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bill, of almost 52-years. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, 18612.



