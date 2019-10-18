DALLAS — Carol Ann Oliver, 75, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the ICU department of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her family. She fought the good fight for years, but her accumulated illnesses finally got the best of her.

Born in Plymouth, she is the daughter of Celia Ripa, of Plymouth, and the late Charles E. Ripa.

Carol was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1962; Bloomsburg University, Class of 1966; and received a master's degree from Bloomsburg in 1974. Her master's thesis was published that same year.

Carol was an English teacher at Lake Lehman High School for 28 years, also serving as the newspaper and yearbook advisor, as well as the senior class advisor. She was an adjunct professor of speech at LCCC and Wilkes in her earlier years.

In addition to her mother, Carol is survived by her husband, John J. Oliver Jr.; son John J. Oliver III (Tara); daughter Joanna L. Zale (Ryan); grandchildren Olivia, Jack, Noah and Sophie Oliver; sister Charlene Arruda (Frank); brother Charles E. Ripa Jr. (Lindsy); nieces Jennifer, Meredith and Allison; nephew Matthew; and by her dog, Shadow.

Carol loved teaching, her students, flowers, books, her dogs and life, but most of all, she loved her family. She will be missed.

The family would like to thank those people who made Carol's latest journey easier: Dr. David Greenwald and the staff at Medical Oncology, Beth and Becky the Commonwealth Visiting Nurses, the outstanding nurses and doctors at both Geisinger and General Hospitals and a special thanks to Dr. Gary Nothstein for his years of care and wisdom.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to Carol's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.