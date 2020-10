WILKES-BARRE — Carol Ann (Kotch) Swartwood, 80, of the East End neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 26, 2020. Surviving is husband, Eugene. Funeral services will be held privately. There will be no formal calling hours. The North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., is honored to care for Mrs. Swartwood and her family at this time.