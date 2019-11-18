Carol Avigdor, 72, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, in Fairview, N.C. Carol enjoyed and was very devoted to her family. She was a warm and loving person. Everyone she met enjoyed her company. Carol enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings.

Carol was born and attended school in West Pittston. She lived in the Wyoming Valley; Northern New Jersey; Day, N.Y.; Lake Luzerne, N.Y., and for the past three years in Weaverville, N.C. After a career in office automation, Carol held the elected office of Town Clerk in the Town of Day, N.Y., for ten years. She also held positions in the Saratoga County Clerk's office.

Carol is survived by her husband of 34 years, David Avigdor, her daughter, Barbara Nemeth, Barbara's fiancé, Brandon Glendye, and her father, William Romanski. Carol was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor (Van Why) Romanski.