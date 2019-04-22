ASHLEY — Mrs. Carol Catherine Rowe, of Ashley, passed away on the afternoon of April 20, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Carol was 80 years old.

She was born Carol Aigeldinger on Nov. 25, 1938, and was preceded in death by her parents, August and Mary Weiner Aigeldinger, by her sisters, Alice Strosser and Mary Horsefield and by her brother, Joseph Aigeldinger.

Carol was a 1956 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, where she met her husband, Francis. Carol and Francis Rowe would have been married for 60 years this June. The couple has been together for more than 65 years.

Carol Rowe is survived by her husband, Francis Rowe Jr., 80, of Ashley, and their five children; Francis Rowe III and his wife, Debra, Centerville Ga., James Rowe and his wife, Ginger, of Laceyville, Daniel Rowe and his wife, Pamela, of Wilkes-Barre, Carolyn Belz and her husband, Bruce, of Alvarado, Texas, and Sharon Scarborough and her husband, Cody, of Wyalusing. Carol is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Steven, Dottie, Caitlin, Crysta, Daniel Jr., Gabriel, Marie, Patricia, Billy, Francis and Carol; six great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Marso, of Cave Creek, Ariz.; and by her nieces and nephews.

Carol loved to crochet, sew, and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time at her summer cottage in Black Walnut where her family would gather and party.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Mark Atwood will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

