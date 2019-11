HOLIDAY, Fla. — Carol Cavalari Yohn, of Holiday, Florida, formerly of Kingston, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Born March 24, 1946, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lenita Reedy. She was a graduate of Pittston High School.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert E. Cavalari, in 1995; and Jim Yohn, in 2016; and brother Elwood Reedy.

Carol is survived by her children, Robert E. Cavalari Jr. (Jennifer), of Gilbertsville, Kimberly Hogan (Dana), of Kingston, Lynn Cavalari of Glenolden, Michael Cavalari of Peoria, Ariz., and Thomas Cavalari (Sherrie), of Phoenix; her grandchildren, Robert Cavalari III, Gabriella Cavalari, Matthew Cavalari, Amanda Hogan, Ashlee Hogan, Jessica Cavalari, Isabella Cavalari, Gianna Cavalari, Nani Freitag and Aisia Freitag; one great-granddaughter, Madison Hogan; brothers, Gerald Reedy (Pauline), of Duryea, and Robert Reedy (Carol), of Exeter, and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Leggio's, Dallas.