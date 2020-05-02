My husband and I knew Carol from attending Sunday Mass at the Jesuit Center and from running into her for volunteer work at the Kennedy House, Reading. She always had a smile or smirk on her face! Always a charming story to tell. From our often but brief encounters - she was a total delight! I am sure she is telling a good one in heaven and entertaining a small crowd in heaven. We will miss seeing her. Prayers for all her family. I would guess you feel totally blessed to call her your own.

Susan Heffner

Acquaintance