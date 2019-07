HANOVER TWP. — Carol Lee Finney-Staub, 65, of Hanover Township, passed away July 24, 2019, at the Hampton House Nursing Home.

Born Jan. 10, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Robert Finney and Margaret Mcminn Finney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Lynn Staub.

Surviving are her loving son, Kenneth Staub Jr., of Wilkes-Barre; sister, Margaret Finney Yuhas, of Wilkes-Barre; brother, Robert Finney Jr., of Sanjuan Capistrano, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service and celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.