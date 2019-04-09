Carol Louise Painter, 80, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt, entered into eternal peace on April 6, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston and raised in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. Jenkins and Thelma (Smith) Jenkins. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1956 and from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse in 1959.

Carol had been a resident of Larksville for close to 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Larksville United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent. She played an active role at the church since childhood, adding her love and warmth to everything she did. Despite struggling with health issues, Carol's faith was never diminished.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are brother, Harold Jenkins and sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Gerald R. Painter and sons, Russell Todd, at home, and Gerald John and his wife, Gina, of Great Falls, Mont.; brothers, Ronald Jenkins, and Evan Jenkins, of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Judy Jenkins, of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Nathan and Jillian, of Great Falls, Mont.; her Aunt Rita; nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Carol will be remembered lovingly by her family and friends for her caring ways, beautiful smile and gentle determination.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with Pastor Tanya Olaviany officiating.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.