Carol Marie Rindgen O'Rourke passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, in her home, with her loving husband and daughter by her side. Carol was born on Dec. 28, 1969, in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Bernadine Smith, and Josephine and Leo Rindgen; loving mother-in-law, Diane O'Rourke; and uncles Bernard Joseph Smith Jr., Stephen Francis Smith Sr., Francis Rindgen and Raymond Rindgen. Awaiting her was her beloved Maltese, Jasmine O'Rourke.

Carol is survived by her husband, David O'Rourke, and daughter Alexandria O'Rourke; her parents, Joseph Rindgen and wife Faith; nieces Samantha and Marissa Surdy, Morgan and Riley Bobkowski and Caitlin Rindgen; nephew Matthew Bobkowski Jr.; godparents Pamela Novakowski and Timothy Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are asked to call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville. The interment will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

