SHAVERTOWN— Carol Ann Olshan, of Shavertown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Loretta Conner Molesky and a graduate of Meyers High School Class of 1968. Carol and her husband, Richard, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary May 24, 2019.

In addition to her husband, surviving are son, Tom Perlis Wyoming; grandchildren Kayla Perlis, Samantha Zalepa; great-grandchildren Caroline, Sophia and Kinsleigh; sister Lorraine and her husband Edward Harrinton, Kutztown.

A funeral will be held at the convenience of the family from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59, Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre.