KINGSTON — Carol Pellam passed away at her home with her loved ones by her side. Carol was born in Kingston on April 23, 1966, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Cynthia A. Pellam.

Carol is preceded in death by her brother, Charles A. Pellam III; niece Angela S. Pellam; and grandparents.

She is survived by Cherie Pellam, whom she resided with; Cynthia A. Ide and her husband, Kevin; Christine Pellam; Carl Pellam and his wife, Janice; and JoAnne Evans; as well as nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Carol loved being around family and friends, playing games on her phone and playing bingo. She especially loved her cats.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with her pastor, the Rev. James Quinn, officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming.

Friends may call 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the funeral home.

Fly high with the angels, sister. We love you.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.