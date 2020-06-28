Carol Pisano (Supulski), 71, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Nov. 16, 1948, Carol was the daughter of Charles and Carmella (Pepe) Pisano, of Pittston.

She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1966.

Carol was a career professional with the U.S. Social Security Administration's Wilkes-Barre Data Operations Center, retiring after 42 years of public service.

She spent many years as an active member of the Wyoming Valley Ski Club, the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club and the Pittston YMCA.

Carol volunteered her time with the Joint Federal Campaigns, The Wyoming Valley United Way, gift shops at both Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Wilkes-Barre General Hospitals, and was also an active contributor to St Jude's Hospital, Catholic Social Services, SPCA/ASPCA, WVIA Public Broadcasting and many other charities.

In her private time, Carol enjoyed yard sales, clipping coupons, beading, spending time with her extended family, traveling, and practicing her faith as Catholic Christian.

Though she had no children of her own, Carol devoted her life and love to her nieces, nephews, and their children … and was mother to her beloved cocker spaniels, Charlie Brown, Mr. Waffles, Angus and Wylie … as well as her kitties, Buttons, Tiger and Killian.

Carol was a 24-year liver transplant recipient, having received her gift of life through the University of Pittsburgh/Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospitals.

Her family would like to thank the hundreds of dedicated medical professionals, who, throughout the last 30 years, worked tirelessly to extend Carol's life.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Marie Pisano (Zaleski).

She is survived by husband Joseph Supulski with whom she recently celebrated 31 years of marriage; sister Charlotte Naples and her husband, Paul; brother Charles Pisano Jr.; nephews Paul and Christopher Naples and Robert Zaleski Jr.; nieces Suzanne Fanti and Lita Vincavage, and several great-nieces and nephews including Robbie Zaleski III, her best pal and all around partner in crime.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing the gift of life as an organ donor in Carol's memory.

