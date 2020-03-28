DALLAS — Carol Prothero (Beba), 72, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home, after a battle with ALS.

Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Walenty and Josephine Greskiewicz.

She loved the outdoors, her pool and traveling, and was a Penn State Football season ticket holder for over 40 years. She loved going to games, tailgating and watching the Blue Band.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, John "Jack" Prothero; children, Valerie and her spouse, Steven Watson, of Bellefonte; Jacqui and her spouse, Jeremy Bealla, of Mountain Top; and her four grandchildren, Alina and Kira Watson, Matthew and Summer Bealla.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of family, with graveside services at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, www.alsphiladelphia.org.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.