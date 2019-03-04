On Feb. 28, 2019, Carol Schlier, beloved companion of Marty Reisner, passed away.

Born in 1943 in Lehighton, Carol spent most of her life in the area until meeting Marty 10 years prior. She had an infectious smile and loving heart that she shared with family and friends. She was a kind soul, who was always happy to help someone in need. In her free time, Carol could be seen dancing and laughing at the Pennsylvania Polka, a community of like-minded, fun individuals. In addition to Polka, she also enjoyed playing bingo each week around the Jessup area and traveling throughout the U.S. on the many bus trips that Marty hosted for local residents. There is no doubt she will certainly be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at Miller Funeral Home in Lehighton from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Burial services will be held at 11 a.m.