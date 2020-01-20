Carol "Diane" Tomolonis, 75, passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Wesley Village in Pittston.

Diane was born in Dante, Va., on Nov. 9, 1944. She was a proud homemaker and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Diane spent her days raising her children and helping raise her grandchildren. The most important aspects of her life were supporting her family and creating a loving, nurturing home. She was referred to by all in her neighborhood as "grandma," as she cared for everyone as if they were her own.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Reese, and her husband of 56 years, Walter Tomolonis.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Lisa T. Sipler and husband Jeffrey Sipler, Robert Tomolonis, and Douglas Tomolonis and wife Kelly Tomolonis; siblings, Linda Hewitt and husband William Hewitt, and Marcia Huber; grandchildren, Grace Chandler and husband Timothy Chandler, Hope Sipler, Addison Sipler, Bobby Tomolonis, Michael Tomolonis, Jesse Tomolonis, Jakeb Tomolonis, Zachary Tomolonis, Andrew Tomolonis, and Katrina Tomolonis; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held in honor of Diane's life from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Wesley Village for their compassion and care during Diane's end of life journey. They would also like to thank Dr. Glenn R. Finney at Geisinger, Diane's neurologist, for extending her quality of life in spite of her debilitating Alzheimer's disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the to continue Diane's courageous fight against Alzheimer's disease.