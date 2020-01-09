Carol Mary Urbanc died unexpectedly Dec. 6, 2019.

She was born March 30, 1947, the only child of John and Casimira (Kay) Urbanc. The family lived at Lake Silkworth where Mr. Urbanc owned a service station. The family were members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church.

Carol attended Lake-Lehman School District. She was a cheerleader in high school graduating in 1967. She completed her undergraduate studies at Albright College in Reading working at Pocono Downs during summer breaks. She earned a mater's degree at West Chester University. Over her career she served as communications director for the United States Pony Clubs and held positions with the Metanexus Institute and the Swendenborg Foundation.

Carol loved the outdoors. Her frequent visits to Longwood Gardens gave her inspiration to spend hours in her yard in Cochranville. She took great pleasure in hiking with friends, yoga and most of all, a good book.

Her cherished cats, Zsa Zsa and Mr. Pants, passed away within the last year.

She is survived by her husband, John Astell; a cousin, Donna Leoncyck of Detroit; and a great many grieving friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road, West Chester.

Carol continued to support the Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department, which her father had founded, through the years, even after she had sold the family property. Memorials may be sent to the department at 1875 PA-29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

