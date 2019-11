SHAVERTOWN — Carol L. Welgosh of Shavertown passed away Thursday Nov. 14, 2019, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

She was the wife of Anthony J. Welgosh. She is survived by son Tony and daughter Michelle.

Funeral services will be private at the convince of the family. There will be no public visitation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edwards and Russin Funeral and Cremation Services, Edwardsville.