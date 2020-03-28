LIVONIA, N.Y. — At age 85, Carole B. Williams passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in Livonia. She was born in Harrisburg to the late Arthur and Marie Brent.

Carole was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Williams; her son, Scott Brent; her sister; Jeanne Swope; and her brothers, Robert and Jack Brent. Survived by her daughter (in-law); Joan Brent, with whom she lived; her stepson, Day (Patricia) Williams; her stepdaughter, Dawn (Mark) Eicher; her grandchildren, Michael (Donna) Brent, Jenna (Zach) Beason, Drew (Stephanie) Eicher, Megan Eicher, Janelle (Elliott) Higgins, Elise (Nathan) Kahlbaugh; and her adored great grandchildren, Xaiden, Axel, Jackson, Leah, Jaiden, Keegan, and Ethan.

Carole worked as a secretary for Eastern Penn Supply Co. in Wilkes Barre for 25 years, and was a devout member of the Christ Methodist Church in Mountain Top for 35 years. In more recent years, she held a special place in her heart for the United Methodist Church in Livonia. Carole and her family join with over 200 other parishioners to celebrate the life of Jesus.

Carole served as an elected member of Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania, representing Luzerne County for almost 40 years. She was a long time Chair of the Northeast Central Caucus of State committee.

She served as Chair of the Northeastern Pennsylvania American Red Cross Blood Center and was a dedicated volunteer for many years with Red Cross blood collections, where Carole had donated 78 pints of blood in her lifetime.

A memorial service will take place at a later date at the United Methodist Church, 21 Summers St., Livonia, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross, www.redcross.org, or to the United Methodist Church, Livonia, N.Y., 14487.

To share a memory or a condolence, please visit www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com.