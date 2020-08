SCRANTON — Carole (Reed) Lee, 74, of Scranton, died July 31, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Family and friends may pay their respects at the church from 9 a.m. on Wednesday until Mass. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.