ASHLEY — Caroline Rebecca (Berlin) Cole, 91, of Ashley, formerly of Bloomsburg, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Bloomsburg on March 6, 1929, she was the last living child of the late Clarence Berlin and Harriet (McHenry) Swank. She was a graduate of Bloomsburg High School, Class of 1946, and went on to earn a degree in cosmetology in Philadelphia. She was the owner of Caroline Cole Beauty Salon on Iron Street, Bloomsburg, for many years.

Caroline married the love of her life, Ray F. Cole on June 30, 1951. They were married 47 years when he passed away in 1998.

Caroline enjoyed shopping and dining out as much as possible. She loved spending time with her family.

She will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, Jeanne Rae Cole, with whom she resided; Carol Ann Cole, of Tunkhannock; beloved granddaughter, Caroline Prusak; and cherished great-granddaughter, Isabella.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Slusser; and brothers, Clarence Berlin Jr. and Paul Berlin.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Creveling Cemetery, 3237 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg (Almedia). She will be buried next to her husband where they will rest together forever in God's care.

Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is entrusted with arrangements.