WILKES-BARRE — Carolyn M. Kearney, 83, formerly of Wilkes-Barre passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born in 1936 and was the daughter of the late Joseph Simonson and Margaret Howe Simonson.

She was preceded in death by husband Charles J Kearney; son Wayne Kearney, daughter, Charlene J. Cobb; brothers John Simonson, James Simonson and Marvin Simonson.

She is survived by daughters Lori Shaver, Trucksville, Sharon Jette, Pacolet, South Carolina, Diane Stoffel, Blakeslee; brother Ronald Simonson and wife Joann, Plains Township; and sister Jessie Simonson Harak; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call noon to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township. Funeral service is at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Kearney officiating. Internment at Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.