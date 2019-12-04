DALLAS — Carolyn R. Swatko, 85, of Dallas, died on a beautiful snowy day, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Her beloved husband was the late Albert Swatko, who passed away in 1996.

Carolyn was a generous woman. She spent her last year at the Meadows Manor Assisted Living in Dallas and loved sharing her treats with her fellow residents and staff.

Born on Aug. 14, 1934, in Swoyersville, Carolyn was one of nine children born to the late John and Susan (Sitar) Olejnik.

Carolyn was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1952. Her best memories are from high school where she was a member of the sodality club.

She loved high school dances and ice skating with her big sister, Laura. Her love of dancing continued with her husband, Al. They were nicknamed Fred & Ginger.

Carolyn was a member of St. Therese's Church, in Shavertown, where she served on the Bereavement Committee and the Altar & Rosary Society.

She worked at Social Security for 25 years where she cherished her co-workers until her passing.

Carolyn loved to gamble. Taking trips to the casino and trying her luck with instant lottery tickets were among her many enjoyments.

She was a passionate football fan and her love of the Nittany Lions and dislike of Tom Brady made her a great sports fan!

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Mary, Susie, Tillie, Richard, and Laura.

Above all, her real love was being a mother to her four surviving children, Albert, of Kingston, Carol and husband, Jerry, of Las Vegas, Mark and wife, Terri, of Dallas, and Lora and her husband, Kurt, of Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Zachary and Caroline of Philadelphia, Erica, of Chicago; her great-grandson, Preston, of Chicago; her sister, Annie, of Connecticut; and her younger brother, Bernie, of Georgia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, with the Rev. James J. Paisley, officiating.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in the church.

Private interment will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.