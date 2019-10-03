HANOVER TWP. — Caryl Lynne Lew, 78, of Hanover Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, following a brief illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Lynne was the daughter of the late Carl A. and Gertrude A. Hankey.

Lynne graduated from Hanover High School and the Hackensack School of Nursing in Hackensack, New Jersey. She thereafter worked the majority of her career as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, and later as a hospice nurse.

Surviving are her son, Darryl S. Lew and daughter-in-law Abby Cohen Smutny, of Potomac, Md.; grandchildren Naomi Hunter Lew, of Portland, Ore., and Connor and Caroline Smutny, of Potomac, Md.; and brothers Thomas W. Hankey, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Carl W. Hankey, of Pittsburgh.

A memorial service to celebrate Lynne's life will be announced for a future date. Interment will be held at the family plot in Hanover Green Cemetery.

In recognition of Lynne's lifelong love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.