DUPONT — Casmier "Whistler" Opiela, 91, of Dupont, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. He was born in Dupont June 22, 1928, and was the son of the late Gabriel and Maryann (Rydzy) Opiela.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, Dupont. Casmier was a graduate of Dupont High School, upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as an MP during the Korean War. He worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut. Then he returned to NEPA and started the Opiela dairy along with members of his family, serving Dupont, Avoca, Duryea, Pittston and Old Forge. Casmier attended trade school and specialized as a machinist. He worked many years as a machinist and retired in 1990 from Finch Manufacturing, West Pittston. After retirement he started a small engine repair shop out of his home where "Whistler" was now referred to as the "Lawn Mower Man." He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and will deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Valerie (Wanat) who died Sept. 11, 2001; also his siblings John, Walter, Alexander "Ziggy", Joseph and Gabriel, Frances Gaula, Camille Fette and Mary Kuna.

He is survived by his children, Raymond and his wife, Lyn, of Yakima, Washington, David and his wife, Elaine, of Exeter and Paula Korda, of Dupont; also surviving are his grandchildren, Elizabeth R. Christopher, Joshua, David and Eric Opiela; great-grandchildren Michael and Sara Opiela and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with Fr. Thomas Petro officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18505.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.