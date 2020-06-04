PITTSTON — Cataldo Saitta, 93, of Pittston, died June 3, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Angeline (DeCarlo) Saitta. Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Due to the ongoing restrictions by the department of health, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Cataldo will be laid to rest in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.