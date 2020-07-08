1/1
Catherine Dougherty Doyle
PLAINS — Catherine Dougherty Doyle, 92, a resident of Plains and longtime resident of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Born August 1, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Munley Dougherty, who emigrated from County Mayo, Ireland.

Catherine was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School and worked for the Social Security Administration for 25 years, retiring as a supervisor.

Catherine was a member of the Parish of Saints Peter and Paul, and a former longtime member of the old Parish of Holy Saviour and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Donegal Society and looked forward to her monthly card club games for nearly 50 years.

Family was most important to Catherine. She and Joseph J. Doyle were married in the Church of Saint Patrick on June 25, 1949. Together they raised their family.

Her husband died on Feb. 18, 2008, daughter, Peggy, died on July 15, 2010, and grandson, Michael Daniel, died on Feb. 25, 2012. Brothers, Thomas, Martin and Charles Dougherty also preceded her in death.

Catherine will be greatly missed by her children, Sheila Doyle, of Plains, Patrick and his wife, Maureen Doyle, of Dallas, Nancy and her husband, Joe Daniel, of Wilkes-Barre, and Joseph and his wife, Connie Doyle, of Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Patrick and his wife, Colleen Doyle, Kevin and his wife, Sarah Doyle, Katie Daniel, Shannon and her husband, Nathan Tiedeken, Joseph Daniel, Brian and his wife, Alex Doyle, Conor, TJ, and Ryan Doyle; great-grandchildren, Claire, Patrick III and Brannon Doyle, Sadie, Hadley, and Ainsley Doyle, and Jameson, Christian, Declan and Emerson Tiedeken; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Catherine's family will celebrate her life privately. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Catherine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com

Click this link to view additional details about Catherine's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/catherine-doyle



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
