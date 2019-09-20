SHICKSHINNY — Catherine Elizabeth (Kratzer) Monchak, 104, of Shickshinny, passed into eternal life on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born in Larksville on March 28, 1915, a daughter of the late John and Pauline Kratzer. On her 14th birthday, she became employed at the Duplan Silk Mill, Luzerne, in the winding department, where she worked until her marriage in 1947 to Steven Andrew Monchak, with whom she shared 56 years of wedded life.

Catherine was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with all those dear to her. She was an exceptional seamstress, as well as a talented homemaker.

She was a devout Catholic with a deep devotion to Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother, and had participated for many years in the Blue Army all-night vigils with her daughters and close friends. Furthermore, she was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven; her sisters, Mary Olowiany and Elizabeth Debold; and her brothers, Andrew, Peter and Joseph Kratzer.

Surviving are her two daughters, Dr. Paulette Monchak, of Shickshinny, and Bernadette Monchak-Barski, of Allentown; son-in-law Michael Barski; and granddaughter Lydia Barski.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, with her pastor, The Rev. Louis Kaminski, as principal celebrant and Fr. Joseph Kakareka as concelebrant.

Burial will be in St. John the Baptist's Cemetery, Dallas.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 8 p.m.

