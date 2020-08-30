1/1
Catherine Gallagher
Catherine Gallagher, 85, died Aug. 25, 2020.

Born April 6, 1935, in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Charles Gallagher and Helen Gallagher.

A graduate of Mercy Hospital Nursing School, Wilkes Barre, she then worked in New York City as a graduate nurse. Prior to retirement, Catherine worked many years as a staff nurse, head nurse, supervisor and Director of Med-Surg nursing at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia.

Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh C. Gallagher Sr., and her sister-in-law, Betty J. Gallagher.

She will be greatly missed by nephew, Hugh Gallagher-Nivar; niece, Beth Anne Curtis; best friend, Janice Bagnall; and other family and friends.

Catherine's entire family is grateful for the care provided by healthcare professionals at Carson and Simpson House in Philadelphia.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Catherine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
