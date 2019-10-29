PRINGLE — Catherine "Connie" Kulikowski, 94, of Pringle, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Deitz) Lenkowski.

Connie was a graduate of Edwardsville High School where she was a proud drum major of her high school band. After graduation, she worked as a cake decorator at the Blue Ribbon Bakery in Kingston. After the birth of her two children, Connie was a stay at home mom and a homemaker.

An avid reader, Connie started her day reading the morning newspaper. Anyone who visited her home would learn where the best grocery bargains were to be found or which department stores were offering the most discounts on clothing or linens. And of course she "had a coupon for that." Connie took much pleasure in reading her Kindle and would read three to four books a week.

Connie took pride in remembering the birthdates of her two children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She so enjoyed viewing pictures on her electronic picture frame of the family, especially of the escapades, accomplishments, and celebrations of the great-grandchildren. She would be smiling long after the pictures were put away. Known as nana or Great-Grandma, one creative great-grandson caller her Aunt Great-Grandma.

Before her hospitalization on Aug. 15, 2019, Connie was very independent in her own home. At the age of 94, ambulating with her walker, she did her daily exercises, made her lunch, and hand washed her dishes. She paid all of her own bills and balanced her check book to the penny. In the past few years, arthritis greatly limited her trips outside her home. Prior to being confined to home, she had been an eager shopper. Connie and her sister, Dorothy, could be seen together, especially on weekends, shopping at the mall, dining out, getting a hair styling at Sharon's Beauty Shop, or at church. Connie was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Kulikowski, on June 27, 1999, and brothers Michael and Robert Lenkowski.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Westawski and her husband, Lawrence, of Plains, son Bernard Kulikowski and his wife Barbara, of Manheim, grandchildren Garland Hendrickson, Jeffrey Kulikowski, Lisa Front and her husband J.E., David Westawski, Matthew Westawski and partner Christina Gaglemann, and Amy Estrella and her husband David, great-grandchildren Stasio, Leonek, and Resi Kulikowski, Beckett, Sullivan, and Adley Front, Benjamin and Brayden Estrella, and sister Dorothy O'Malley, of Kingston.

Funeral will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, with Monsignor David L. Tressler, Pastor, officiating. Entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston, in Connie's memory.

