Catherine L. Wega
Catherine Lance Wega, 73, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, in Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1946, in Susquehanna, the daughter of the late William Robert Lance and Catherine Elizabeth Sweeney. Kathy, as she was known, graduated from Forty Fort High School and was a 1968 graduate of College Misericordia, majoring in English and speech. Kathy spent over 37 years teaching American literature, speech and writing to several generations of Dallas High School students.

In her early years of teaching, she also formed the Dallas High School Pep Club and was assistant women's basketball coach. She went on to manage the Student Newspaper Club and developed the Speakers Bureau curriculum to encourage students from all walks of life to grow and develop in communication skills and public speaking. Kathy went on to advise countless students as they navigated their future upon graduating from Dallas.

After her retirement, she was proudly elected to serve on the Dallas School District School Board, serving three consecutive terms, totaling 12 years of additional service to the district. During her tenure on the board, she was president of both the Dallas board and the West Side Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Board during the same year. She also served on the Pennsylvania Association of School Boards as a Legislative Liaison for eight years. She was also a current member of the board of director's at The Back Mountain Memorial Library as well as a Friend of the Library.

Kathy is survived by her husband, John (Jack); her daughter, Dr. Meagan W. Vermeulen, granddaughter Madeline Kylie Vermeulen, son-in-law Eric Vermeulen, son Lance R. Wega, granddaughter Ella Elizabeth Wega, and daughter-in-law Ashlee R. Wega.

Her youngest son, Kyle, preceded her in death in February 2006.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private with cremation in the family plot at Fern Knoll Burial Park in Dallas. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kathy Wega Memorial Scholarship Fund care of the Luzerne Foundation. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Dallas Senior pursuing a degree in journalism/writing at the college of their choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 4, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Cathy. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Heartfelt condolences. ♡
Carol A Carroll
Friend
October 4, 2020
One of my favorite teaches of all my years in school. She was amazing in so many ways. So sorry for your loss and the loss of a wonderful teacher. Never to be forgotten.
Patti Goodyear (Cyphers)
October 4, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with the entire Wega family. Kathy was a great leader for the back mountain and a champion for the Dallas School District. The time she dedicated to the back mountain community will not be forgotten. Her leadership style and commitment to public service is something that all young leaders should emulate. The community has lost a true leader, may she rest in peace.
Greg
October 4, 2020
Dear Jack and family,
We send out most sincere condolences on Cathy's passing. She was a dedicated educator and asset to the community. We will keep Cathy and all of you in our prayers.
William/Louise Roberts
William Roberts
October 4, 2020
Dear Wega family: So sad to read of Mrs. Wega passing. She was a amazing teacher and wonderful caring person. She left an legacy to all her students. She will always be in our prayers . God Bless.
May she soar with the angels. Mrs. Stuppino and Family
Grace Stuppino
October 4, 2020
Thinking of you and your family Meg during this difficult time.
Dana Galligani
Friend
October 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Kathys passing. It was our pleasure to know her and all her life she made the world a better place.
Marie/ Jack Barbose
October 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Kathy was a great friend and wonderful person. We will miss her. She will always be in our hearts. Joe & Dee
Joseph Sperrazza
Friend
October 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Mr. Wega and family.
Words cannot express how sorry I am. Margaret Hoidra.
Margaret Baney
October 4, 2020
Mrs. Wega was a true champion for the average student At Dallas. She gravitated towards those that weren't the 4.0 student and was able to find the potential in all of her students. Something every teacher should strive for. A truly outstanding educator and person !!
Former Student
October 3, 2020
Jen Chris and Alison
In loving memory of Aunt Kathy
October 3, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of her passing. She was like a second mother to me who helped me through my own mother’s death. Love Jen, Chris, and Alison
October 3, 2020
Sincerest Sympathy, Jack, Megan and Lance and families at this difficult and sad time of Kathy's death. She was a remarkable gal with lots of enthusiasm, intellect, expertise and know-how as she went about her work with youngsters as well as, after retirement, serving loyally with dedication on several School Boards and other Community institutions. Having touched so many Dallas youngsters over the years, she must have been pleased to know of the accomplishments of the all students she taught, coached and counseled. She has earned a revered place in their hearts and will always be remembered by everyone as a wonderful, caring teacher, friend, and fellow faculty member.
Prayerfully,
Kathleen Reiss
Retired Elementary Faculty, Dallas
Charlotte, NC
Kathleen Reiss
