HUGHESTOWN — Catherine Lillian Lutecki, 75, of Hughestown, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She was the widow of John Anthony Lutecki, Sr., a proud U.S. Marine veteran, who preceded her in death on August 27, 1994.

Born in Pittston to the late Vito and Santa Bartolotto Russo, she was educated in the Pittston School District and was a devoted homemaker who made her family her life priority. Catherine was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who was always more than happy to help anyone at a moment's notice. She will forever remain near and dear in our hearts.

Surviving are her sons, Tony Lutecki, with whom she resided in Hughestown, and John Lutecki, and wife, Renee, of Duryea; grandchildren, Tyler Lutecki, of Duryea, and Katrina Lutecki, and fiancé, Ryan Hetro, of Hunlock Creek; sisters, Sarah Russo and Vita Russo, both of Pittston, and Tina Hamill, of West Pittston; a brother, Vito Russo, of Pittston; her beloved nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was also predeceased by brothers, Joseph Russo and Benjamin Russo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp., by Msgr. John Sempa. Viewing will be privately held in, and arrangements have been entrusted to Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.

