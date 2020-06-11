JENKINS TWP. — Catherine M. Cavanaugh, 87, of Jenkins Township, and a longtime resident of Plains Township, passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, at her home.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine (Moran) McDonough.

Kay was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1950, and was a homemaker all of her life. After the unexpected passing of her husband, Jack, she assumed the daily duties at the family business, Central Clay Products, Wilkes-Barre, serving as president for 11 years, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains, until its closure, and currently a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. She was also a member of The Big Band Society, was a volunteer at the Plains Ambulance Association, Meals on Wheels and as an usher at the F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Kay was very proud of her Irish Heritage and was a member of the Donegal Society, was involved with the Irish Teachers Program and enjoyed visiting Ireland with her husband, Jack. Kay also enjoyed visiting Harveys Lake with friends and her trips to Notre Dame.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John E. "Jack" Cavanaugh, on Oct. 23, 1986, brothers, Gerald and Frank McDonough and sister, Mary Mooney.

Surviving are her children, Anne Judge and her husband, Michael, of Dallas, John Cavanaugh and his wife, Janet, of Plains, Kevin Cavanaugh and his wife, Lee Ann, of Hudson, Cathy Krafcik and her husband, David, of Burnsville, N.C., Christopher Cavanaugh and his wife, Sally, of Plains, Terrence Cavanaugh and his wife, Mary Lou, of Dallas, Patricia Mundorf and her husband, Tom, of Mountain Top, and Mary Rynkiewicz and her husband, Wally, of Wyoming, grandchildren, Conor and Casey Judge, Jack, William and Timothy Cavanaugh, Brittany Cavanaugh, Christopher, Sara, and Colleen Cavanaugh, Nicole and Carly Cavanaugh, Emily Mundorf, Ryan and Ian Rynkiewicz, sister, Jean Cawley, of Edwardsville, devoted friend, Robert Taylor, nieces and nephews.

Kay's family would like to offer a special thanks to her Caregivers/Angels from Heaven, Tina, Terri, Barbara, Louise, Julene, Pat, Amy, and Randi from Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Private family funeral services, with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains, will be held at the convenience of the family from the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, No. 7, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 19702, The Catherine McAuley House, 121 Church St., Plymouth, Pa., 18651, or to St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 18701, in Kay's memory.

For additional information, or to leave Kay's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.